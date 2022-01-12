PS4 Production to Continue This Year - News

Sony plans to keep producing the PlayStation 4 through 2022 as the supply shortages have limited the stock of the PlayStation 5.

The original plan was to discontinue the PS4 at the end of 2021, according to people familiar with Sony's plans who spoke with Bloomberg. The sources say Sony told its assembly partners late last year it will continue to produce the PS4.

A Sony spokesperson has confirmed what the sources said saying there are no plans to stop producing the PS4. "It is one of the best-selling consoles ever and there is always crossover between generations," said the spokesperson.

The strategy for Sony is to add produce around one million PS4 consoles this year to help offset the shortages that are hitting the PS5.

The PS4 sold-through 116.80 million units worldwide as of December 25, 2021, according to VGChartz estimates.

