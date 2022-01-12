Forza Street is Shutting Down in Spring 2022 - News

Microsoft released the free-to-play arcade racer, Forza Street, for PC in April 2019 and for iOS and Android in May 2020. Now less than three years after its first release on PC and less than two years after its mobile release, Microsoft will be shutting it down.

The final update for the game released earlier this week on January 10 and the servers will be closed in Spring 2022. The In-App Purchases Store have been already been shut down.

Any remaining currency in the In-Game Store can be used on the discounted prices on in-game items.

"We’re proud and grateful for the community of players we were able to build with Forza Street, and we want to use what we learned on building new and exciting Forza products," said the Forza support team in an FAQ on the closure.

The support team added, "Forza Street is only playable until Spring 2022. After its closure, the game and its features will no longer be accessible. Players who still have the game installed after this date will see an information screen after starting up the game and will be unable to play."

