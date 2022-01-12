Switch Closes 2021 at the Top, PS5 Takes 2nd - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Dec 26-Jan 1 - Sales

/ 1,831 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 553,748 units sold for the week ending January 1, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 102.35 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 378,143 units to bring its lifetime sales to 17.51 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 255,136 units to bring their lifetime sales to 11.67 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2014 are up by nearly 178,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 167,000 units. PS4 sold 200,399 units for the week ending January 3, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 87,898 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 16,854 units, the Xbox One sold 6,281 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 274 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 127,593 units (-18.7%), while the PlayStation 5 is up 173,642 (84.9%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 67,179 units (35.7%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 84,644 (-83.4%), the Xbox One is down 30,233 units (-82.8%), and the 3DS is down 2,047 units (-88.2%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 600,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 160,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 211,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 553,748 ( 102,353,098 ) PlayStation 5 - 378,143 ( 17,509,478 ) Xbox Series X|S - 255,136 ( 11,669,441 ) PlayStation 4 - 16,854 ( 116,813,388 ) Xbox One - 6,281 ( 50,542,053 ) 3DS - 274 ( 75,943,702 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Xbox Series X|S - 150,450 Switch - 139,695 PlayStation 5 - 122,359 PlayStation 4 - 8,833 Xbox One - 5,164

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 162,336 Switch - 120,025 Xbox Series X|S - 83,098 PlayStation 4 - 7,274 Xbox One - 1,010 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 272,837 PlayStation 5 - 80,755 Xbox Series X|S - 11,007 PlayStation 4 - 355 3DS - 274 (Japan only) Xbox One - 57

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 21,191 PlayStation 5 - 12,693 Xbox Series X|S - 10,581 PlayStation 4 - 286 Xbox One - 50

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles