Switch Closes 2021 at the Top, PS5 Takes 2nd - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Dec 26-Jan 1 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,831 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 553,748 units sold for the week ending January 1, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 102.35 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 378,143 units to bring its lifetime sales to 17.51 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 255,136 units to bring their lifetime sales to 11.67 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2014 are up by nearly 178,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 167,000 units. PS4 sold 200,399 units for the week ending January 3, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 87,898 units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 16,854 units, the Xbox One sold 6,281 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 274 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 127,593 units (-18.7%), while the PlayStation 5 is up 173,642 (84.9%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 67,179 units (35.7%).
The PlayStation 4 is down 84,644 (-83.4%), the Xbox One is down 30,233 units (-82.8%), and the 3DS is down 2,047 units (-88.2%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 600,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 160,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 211,000 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 553,748 (102,353,098)
- PlayStation 5 - 378,143 (17,509,478)
- Xbox Series X|S - 255,136 (11,669,441)
- PlayStation 4 - 16,854 (116,813,388)
- Xbox One - 6,281 (50,542,053)
- 3DS - 274 (75,943,702)
- Xbox Series X|S - 150,450
- Switch - 139,695
- PlayStation 5 - 122,359
- PlayStation 4 - 8,833
- Xbox One - 5,164
- PlayStation 5 - 162,336
- Switch - 120,025
- Xbox Series X|S - 83,098
- PlayStation 4 - 7,274
- Xbox One - 1,010
- Switch - 272,837
- PlayStation 5 - 80,755
- Xbox Series X|S - 11,007
- PlayStation 4 - 355
- 3DS - 274 (Japan only)
- Xbox One - 57
- Switch - 21,191
- PlayStation 5 - 12,693
- Xbox Series X|S - 10,581
- PlayStation 4 - 286
- Xbox One - 50
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Wow... Switch will pass PS1 in half the time the PS1 was on the market. It is the fastest selling platform in history to reach 100m. It did it in less than 5 years where as the previous fastest sellers were the PS4 (5yr 7mo), PS2 (5yr 9mo). Switch did it in 4yr 10mo
Switch just barely misses PS1, but should surpass it week 1 in 2022. I imagine Nintendo's official shipment estimates for the end of the year might have it surpass PS1 though.
i believe that january and february will be very good for the ps5 we have great games about to launch like horizon forbiden west and gran turismo 7. Sony will want to give a little boost to shipments.
Wow, I thought Switch would be easily high enough to top the PS1. Will have to wait another week then.
Are the Switch and PS5 Europe numbers "switched"?
I wonder how far sales are going to go down post holidays. I think it’s still an open question because demand is still so high.
A bit surprised the X|S outsold the Switch and PS5 in the Americas for the week. The brand really does seem to be experiencing a renaissance in that market.
Why are Switch numbers that low? Stock problems?
Post Christmas sales are generally expected to fall off pretty hard for all consumer electronics
every week instead of adding xbox, subtract already seems strange to me