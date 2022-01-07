Switch Sales Top 101M, PS5 Tops 17M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Dec 19-25 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 1,159,524 units sold for the week ending December 25, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 101.88 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 575,535 units to bring its lifetime sales to 17.25 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 476,393 units to bring their lifetime sales to 11.48 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2014 are down by nearly 143,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are down by over 13,000 units. PS4 sold 718,100 units for the week ending December 27, 2014 and Xbox One sales were at 489,489 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 20,472 units, the Xbox One sold 8,802 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 291 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 1,530 units (0.1%), while the PlayStation 5 is up 263,514 (84.5%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 192,235 units (67.7%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 111,387 (-84.5%), the Xbox One is down 60,193 units (-87.2%), and the 3DS is down 2,970 units (-91.1%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 155,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 34,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 17,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 1,159,524 ( 101,875,838 ) PlayStation 5 - 575,535 ( 17,251,335 ) Xbox Series X|S - 476,393 ( 11,477,311 ) PlayStation 4 - 20,472 ( 116,798,524 ) Xbox One - 8,802 ( 50,536,872 ) 3DS - 291 ( 75,943,428 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 505,181 Xbox Series X|S - 310,664 PlayStation 5 - 235,879 PlayStation 4 - 10,254 Xbox One - 7,032

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 334,729 PlayStation 5 - 262,845 Xbox Series X|S - 133,215 PlayStation 4 - 9,042 Xbox One - 1,615 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 277,596 PlayStation 5 - 54,624 Xbox Series X|S - 13,857 PlayStation 4 - 797 3DS - 291 (Japan only) Xbox One - 85

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 42,018 PlayStation 5 - 22,187 Xbox Series X|S - 18,657 PlayStation 4 - 379 Xbox One - 70

