Switch Sales Top 101M, PS5 Tops 17M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Dec 19-25
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 1,159,524 units sold for the week ending December 25, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 101.88 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 575,535 units to bring its lifetime sales to 17.25 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 476,393 units to bring their lifetime sales to 11.48 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2014 are down by nearly 143,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are down by over 13,000 units. PS4 sold 718,100 units for the week ending December 27, 2014 and Xbox One sales were at 489,489 units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 20,472 units, the Xbox One sold 8,802 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 291 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 1,530 units (0.1%), while the PlayStation 5 is up 263,514 (84.5%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 192,235 units (67.7%).
The PlayStation 4 is down 111,387 (-84.5%), the Xbox One is down 60,193 units (-87.2%), and the 3DS is down 2,970 units (-91.1%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 155,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 34,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 17,000 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 1,159,524 (101,875,838)
- PlayStation 5 - 575,535 (17,251,335)
- Xbox Series X|S - 476,393 (11,477,311)
- PlayStation 4 - 20,472 (116,798,524)
- Xbox One - 8,802 (50,536,872)
- 3DS - 291 (75,943,428)
- Switch - 505,181
- Xbox Series X|S - 310,664
- PlayStation 5 - 235,879
- PlayStation 4 - 10,254
- Xbox One - 7,032
- Switch - 334,729
- PlayStation 5 - 262,845
- Xbox Series X|S - 133,215
- PlayStation 4 - 9,042
- Xbox One - 1,615
- Switch - 277,596
- PlayStation 5 - 54,624
- Xbox Series X|S - 13,857
- PlayStation 4 - 797
- 3DS - 291 (Japan only)
- Xbox One - 85
- Switch - 42,018
- PlayStation 5 - 22,187
- Xbox Series X|S - 18,657
- PlayStation 4 - 379
- Xbox One - 70
That would put Switch past the Wii! It maaaaaaay be just shy of the PS1 by the end of 2021, but it surely passed it by now. Congratulations Nintendo! And with no signs of slowing down either :)
Also, I wonder what are the chances that the 9th gen sales split remains 60:40 PS:X|S for the remainder of the generation. This ratio has been holding remarkably consistently for the first year these consoles have been on the market
I imagine the ratio will be like that for most of the generation. PS4 won by a landslide the previous generation and that kind of ground isn't made up over a year or two. Slowly but gradually. Once Xbox starts putting out all their first party games like Starfield, Redfall, Avowed, Fable, Hellblade II, Outer Worlds 2, State of Decay 3, and Perfect Dark will we see the gap start to shrink. It may culminate in the The Elder Scrolls VI release by the end. Even then, it may not be enough to actually pull ahead by the end of the generation. Sony is just that strong and rightfully so. PlayStation has some absolute bangers coming out! The biggest thing Xbox needs is consistency for years and years, which thankfully, they are positioning themselves for the long game.
As long as this generation is competitive, I'll be happy!
It’s funny, because 60:40 is actually a substantial improvement over last gen, which ended 70:30 in PlayStation’s favor
I guess we'll never know for sure because Microsoft hasn't been announcing official numbers for some years now. I know they're no longer in the "sell the most consoles" market, but at least announce how many consoles have sold each quarter.
I'm expecting PS5 to sell more worldwide with Xbox Series X|S being a bit ahead in the Americas. Basically a smaller gap than the PS4 and Xbox One, but not nearly as close as the Xbox 360 and PS3 were.
We still get decent enough numbers from the US, UK, Spain, and Japan on a weekly or monthly basis. Along with the occasion figures from other countries.
The far stronger first-party lineup for Xbox will help move a lot of consoles. Xbox One's first-party games were rather pitiful.
considering this is almost 2 weeks late. it is certain that the ps5 is already at 18 million and the Xbox at 12 million. although i still think vg chartz has Xbox sales too high. until the end of september the Xbox was still at 6 million and now it's at 12 as Microsoft manufactured 6 million in 3 months?
What kind of question is that? Of course production increases as higher demand is expected in the last quarter of the year. It's in their contracts with AMD and suppliers.
Also why do you take the estimations of Ampere - a firm founded in 2015 by the way - when it contradicts not only VGChart data, but also Daniel Ahmad's data? Daniel Ahmad had Xbox at 5.5 million in June. Xbox must have been higher than 6 million at the end of September. Ampere's data is most probably just wrong and some of you just want to support it because you want Xbox to sell as little as possible. It's hilarious, honestly.
There are a number of gamers, particularly those more old school console gamers, that have wanted Xbox to fail basically from the beginning.
I have never understood why anyone would want any of these 3 manufacturers to fail in the console business. If you think the PS5 would have been better with Xbox out of the picture, I think you are delusional. Similarly, if you think Xbox would be better off without PlayStation, I also think you are delusional
The Ampere numbers you have quoted here and elsewhere were never confirmed and there were multiple reasons to believe they were under tracking both Xbox and Switch numbers. Ultimately, they are also just an estimate and it’s why VGC has not adjusted their numbers based on those estimates.
As an aside, I don’t know why you would be an active participant in VGC discussions if you don’t believe their numbers are accurate. I have seen 0 compelling evidence to suggest VGC is off the mark with any of their estimates for all 3 manufacturers, and VGC is quick to correct when evidence changes, as one would hope.
Even the Wikipedia editors who edit the best selling game consoles article believe Daniel Ahmad's
estimates are reliable and they are a pain to deal with when it comes to how reliable any source is.