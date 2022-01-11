Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection Headed to Switch on February 17 - News

/ 127 Views

by, posted 27 minutes ago

Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 17. It is already available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The collection includes Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin's Creed Revelations. It also includes the films - Assassin's Creed Lineage and Assassin's Creed Embers.

The physical edition of the Switch version only includes Assassin's Creed II on the cartridge. Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Assassin's Creed Revelations, the two films, and the audio package for more languages will requires up to a 35 GB download.

View the Switch announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the collection:

Assassin’s Creed II

In this opus, players will embody Ezio, a new Assassin carrying on the deadly lineage of his forebears through Renaissance Italy, including Florence and Venice. Thrive in an environment rich with power, revenge and conspiracy, as they hone their art, wielding weapons and instruments designed by the legendary Leonardo da Vinci himself. All solo downloadable content is available along the single-player campaign.

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Playing as Ezio is an enduring struggle against the powerful Templar Order, all fans will journey into Italy’s most renowned city, Rome, center of power, greed, and corruption. This will require not only strength, but leadership, as they will command an entire Brotherhood who will rally to their side. All solo downloadable content is available along the single-player campaign.

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

In this game, Ezio must leave his life behind in search of answers. Player will walk in the footsteps of their legendary mentor, Altair, on a journey of discovery and revelation. This perilous path takes them to Constantinople, the heart of the Ottoman Empire, where a growing army of Templars threaten to destabilize the region. All solo downloadable content is available along the single-player campaign.

Extra Bonus

Two films about Ezio. In addition to gameplay, this collection also includes two short films that dive even deeper into Ezio’s story, Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed Embers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles