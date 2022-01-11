Sega Opens Sega Sapporo Studio, 2nd Development Base in Japan - News

Sega announced it opened up a new studio called Sega Sapporo Studio on December 1, 2021. It is the second Japanese development base for the company and is based in Sapporo.

Sega Sapporo Studio was formed to secure a high-quality and stable development line in response to the globalization of the video game market. Staff will be hired locally and will design, program, and debug games.

"Sega has accumulated diverse know-how for over 60 years under the policy of creating innovative content and creating new and moving experiences," said Sega president and CEO Takaya Segawa.

"At Sega Sapporo Studio, which will be opened this time, we will utilize these know-how to work on creating works with people who wish to work in the same area, and will play a part in the development of entertainment that can be transmitted from Japan to the world and enjoyed."

The mayor of Sapporo Katsuhiro Akimoto added, "We are delighted to open the Sega Sapporo Studio. We are very reassured to welcome everyone who is active at the forefront of the game industry to Sapporo City, which is working to promote the creative industries."

