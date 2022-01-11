Forever Skies Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Developer Far From Home has announced survival action game, Forever Skies, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will first launch for PC via Steam Early Access in 2022.

Build and Control Your Airship

You will build and customize a high-tech airship. It will be your home, workshop, laboratory and more while flying above the surface of Earth. Control and steer it towards the ruins of our civilization and mysterious anomalies. Manage your airship hull and its integrity. Extract and gather resources to improve your airship and make it uniquely yours.

Utilize Science to Survive

Your scientific know-how will allow you to build and operate different machines. Analyze scanned items and reverse engineer lost technology. Research new ways of obtaining food and resources, discover new tools, and increase the chance of your survival.

Scavenge Ruined Skies

Explore and extract resources from the ruins that were built up high to escape the dust. Surrounded by drifting debris caused by a strange anomaly, harvest it into raw materials to help you survive. Explore and discover the remains of our civilization. Find out what happened and why Earth evolved to a place where we lost control of our previous position at the top. Discover secrets of our past.

Descend Below the Dust

After descending below the dust, you will discover a strange new world, the planet’s surface that changed in our absence. Face evolved fauna and flora and hunt for viral pathogens to cure a mysterious illness threatening your family.

Return to Earth

Forever Skies is an action survival game taking place on Earth, which was devastated by a global ecological disaster. This event caused the surface of the planet to be covered in a colossal layer of toxic dust. You’re returning to our planet hundreds of years later—will you recognize our world?

Meet the Team

We’re Far From Home, an experienced game dev team based in Wroclaw, Poland. We are a group of friends and colleagues that worked together on quite a few projects before. We gained experience working with titles such as Dying Light series, Divinity Original Sin series, The Medium, Outriders, League of Legends, and many others.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

