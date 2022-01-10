Switch vs Wii Sales Comparison in Europe - November 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 586 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned European sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Wii.
The Wii launched in December 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.
Switch Vs. Wii Europe:
Gap change in latest month: 915,331 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,535,549 - Switch
Total Lead: 3,108,253 - Wii
Switch Total Sales: 25,468,055
Wii Total Sales: 28,576,308
November 2021 is the 57th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in Europe. During the latest month, the Switch caught up by 915,331 units when you align the launches of it with the Wii. In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the Wii by just 1.54 million units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 3.11 million units.
The 57th month for the Nintendo Switch is November 2021 and for the Wii it is August 2011. The Switch has sold 25.47 million units, while the Wii sold 28.58 million units during the same timeframe. The Wii sold current Switch sales in month 49.
The Wii sold 33.88 million units in Europe during its lifetime. The Switch needs to sell another 8.41 million units to outsell the Wii.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
IMO, Europe is the place where the Switch still has yet to show the most growth. Switch is bound to be in the top three best selling systems for NA, Japan, and RotW (in fact, it will probably be top three in both Japan and RotW long before 2022 even ends), but in Europe the Switch still has a long way to go before it even cracks top five. Though I'm sure Switch will win this fight with the Wii, it wont be by nearly as much as all other territories unless Nintendo makes a few pushes to gain marketshare (a large price cut would be a big one).
Yea Europe is pretty much the Switch's Achilles heal that may keep the Switch from outselling either the PS2 & DS. . The only region that's limiting is Europe where the Switch at this point might not even hit 40 Million in Europe which is a far cry from the 50M+ the DS & PS2 had. However, maybe as the Switch drops in the price we could maybe see bigger and more long-term growth in Europe since the price of the Switch in certain countries still is a bit more expensive than in other regions, but we'll have to wait and see. Right now I see the Switch selling in the high 30s to maybe low 40s in Europe at the current pace it's going.