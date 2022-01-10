GTAV Tops New Zealand Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 2, 2022.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is in second place, while NBA 2K22 is in third place. Jump Force is in fourth place and Call of Duty: Vanguard is in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K22 Jump Force Call of Duty: Vanguard Spider-Man: Miles Morales FIFA 22 EA Sports UFC 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Tekken 7

