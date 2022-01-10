FIFA 22 Once Again Tops the French Charts, Rest of Top 5 are Switch Games - Sales

FIFA 22 (PS4) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 52, 2021, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in second place, while Mario Party Superstars (NS) is in third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fourth place and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Spider-Man: Miles Morales FIFA 22 Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 Halo Infinite Call of Duty: Vangaurd

PS4 FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Spider-Man: Miles Morales Xbox One FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Battlefield 2042 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Party Superstars Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Super Mario Maker Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D PC Farming Simulator 22 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Football Manager 2022

