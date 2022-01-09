Rumor: PlayStation Event Planned for February - News

/ 483 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment last held a PlayStation State of Play on October 27, 2021. Video game insider Tom Henderson has heard rumors that Sony plans to hold its next PlayStation event in February. He says it will likely be a big State of Play.

"The current rumor is that the next Sony event looks like it could be in February based on this month's media events and past PlayStation dates," said Henderson. "It'll probably be State of Play, but it has the potential to be a pretty big one IMO."

The next big first-party AAA title from PlayStation is Horizon Forbidden West, which will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022. After that is Gran Turismo 7. That is set to launch for the PS5 and PS4 on March 4, 2022. God of War Ragnarök is also scheduled to launch in 2022.

The current rumor is that the next Sony event looks like it could be in February based on this month's media events and past PlayStation dates.



It'll probably be State of Play, but it has the potential to be a pretty big one IMO. pic.twitter.com/Si0QSY7PeZ — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 9, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles