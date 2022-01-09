Dying Light 2 Takes 500 Hours to 100% the Game - News

Developer Techland via Twitter revealed Dying Light 2 Stay Human will take 500 hours to complete the game 100 percent.

"To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you'll need at least 500 hours—almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!" reads a tweet from the developer.

Techland added in a follow-up tweet, "500 hours is related to maxing out the game - finishing all the quests, endings, and exploring every part of the world, but a regular player should finish the story + side quests and do quite a lot of exploring in less than 100 hours, so don't worry!"

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 4, 2022.

UPDATE:

Here is an overview of the game:

Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus—and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope.

You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as to defeat your enemies and make allies, you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there's one thing you can never forget—stay human.

