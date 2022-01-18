Best Narrative of 2021 - Article

/ 423 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

A mix of traditional and unusual narratives make up the list of top nominees for 2021. Halo Infinite and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy are more straightforward in their storytelling, while Psychonauts 2 and It Takes Two take some more unexpected routes with their narratives. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles lands perhaps somewhere in the middle. Regardless of the methods used, all of these games weave their stories expertly and deserve their place among the best of 2021.

The Shortlist:

Halo Infinite

Psychonauts 2

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

It Takes Two

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

The Winner:

It Takes Two

Runner-up: Psychonauts 2

The winner of this year's Best Narrative award is It Takes Two, which is quite an achievement considering its nature as primarily a co-op experience. Often co-op is an active detriment to storytelling in video games, as the presence of another player can work as a distraction, but Hazelight Studios created a genuinely gripping narrative by leaning heavily into cooperative play and making it a part of the story itself. It was a wonderfully creative touch, and makes It Takes Two a worthy winner of our Best Narrative of 2021 award.

More Articles