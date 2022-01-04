PS5 was the Best-Selling Console in India in 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 573 Views
Sony's latest console, the PlayStation 5, has been sold out worldwide since launch as any stock that becomes available sells out quickly. Despite the shortages, the PS5 was the best-selling console in India in 2021, according to sources in the supply chain who spoke with 0451 Games.
PS5 sales in India have been well ahead of the Xbox Series X|S with a ration of 10 to one. Over 90 percent of the PS5s sold were the disc version, while the remaining 10 percent were the digital version.
Bethesda's Deathloop launched exclusively on the PS5 and it had the biggest launch in India for any Bethesda game ever. It had a bigger launch than The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Doom.
Resident Evil Village sold more on the PlayStation 4 at launch, however, over the year it ended up selling more on PS5 than any other platform.
The article estimates the PS5 has sold around 60,000 units in India, while the Xbox Series X|S has sold 6,000 units. Sales for the PS5 in its first year are similar to what the PS4 sold in two years.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
If there are more than 100,000 total PlayStations and Xboxes combined in India I would be shocked, and nearly all of them are probably owned by wealthy city dwellers and/or expats.
I don't understand Sony. Why didn't they have stock in Japan instead? But India? Come on
India is only like a few thousand units.
Oh I was thinking in the hundreds of thousands because I thought switch would be around that mark in India. Switch haven't launched in India?
The linked article gives numbers. 60k PS5s in 2021.
There are probably a large number of individual cities in the US, Canada, and Europe that have sold more PS5s in 2021 than that
So in that linked article they estimate that the PS5 sold 60k units in 2021 in India and they expect the Switch tonreach 130k total in March 2022.