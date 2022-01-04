PS5 was the Best-Selling Console in India in 2021 - Sales

/ 573 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony's latest console, the PlayStation 5, has been sold out worldwide since launch as any stock that becomes available sells out quickly. Despite the shortages, the PS5 was the best-selling console in India in 2021, according to sources in the supply chain who spoke with 0451 Games.

PS5 sales in India have been well ahead of the Xbox Series X|S with a ration of 10 to one. Over 90 percent of the PS5s sold were the disc version, while the remaining 10 percent were the digital version.

Bethesda's Deathloop launched exclusively on the PS5 and it had the biggest launch in India for any Bethesda game ever. It had a bigger launch than The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Doom.

Resident Evil Village sold more on the PlayStation 4 at launch, however, over the year it ended up selling more on PS5 than any other platform.

The article estimates the PS5 has sold around 60,000 units in India, while the Xbox Series X|S has sold 6,000 units. Sales for the PS5 in its first year are similar to what the PS4 sold in two years.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles