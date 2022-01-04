Nvidia Announces GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and GeForce RTX 3050 - News

Nvidia during its GeForce showcase at CES 2022 today announced new GeForce 30 Series GPUs.

A new flagship GPU, GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, was announced. It will have 40 teraflops of performance, which is about 11 percent faster than the 36 teraflops in the RTX 3090, as well as 24GB of GDDR6X running at 21Gbps. A price and release date for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti were not announced.

Nvidia also announced the lower end GeForce RTX 3050. It will launch on January 27 starting at $249. It comes with the 2nd generation RT Cores for ray tracing, 3rd generation Tensor Cores for DLSS and AI, and 8GB of GDDR6 memory. . It is designed to as a 50-class GPU option for playing games at 60 FPS with ray tracing on.

Outside of the new GPUs, was the announced of new gaming laptops that are equipped with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti starting at $2,499 and the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti starting at $1,499.

