Elden Ring Director Says Graphics Team Felt Pressure Due to Demon's Souls PS5 Remake

posted 5 hours ago

The director for Elden Ring Hidetaka Miyazaki in an interview with Edge Magazine and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle said the graphics team was put under more pressure than usual due to the PlayStation 5 remake of Demon's Souls.

"Yes, I'm pretty sure our graphics-creation staff felt that pressure more than anyone else," said Miyazaki when asked if the graphics of Demon's Souls impacted the development of Elden Ring.

"And not just with Elden Ring, but with all the games we make. Graphical fidelity is not something we put as the top priority. What we ask for on the graphics side depends on the systems and requirements of the game itself, and it takes less priority compared to the other elements of development."

"So this is always an area where I feel a little bit apologetic towards my graphics team because I know they work extremely hard," he added. "And they’ve worked extremely hard on Elden Ring – our graphics-systems team and our programmers have been pushing a lot of new features to create the best-looking games we’ve ever made."

Miyazaki did add he has not played the PS5 remake of Demon's Souls as he does not revisiting his older games.

"As you say, I was not directly involved in it, and I haven’t actually played the Demon's remake," he said. "But this is because I just don’t enjoy playing the games that I’ve made in the past.

It brings up a lot of old emotions, a lot of old memories, and this gets a little bit overwhelming, and it doesn’t feel like playing any more. So I have not played the Demon's remake, but I am very glad to see it get this fresh look, these brand-new current-gen graphics.

"It was an old game, so to see it get remade in this way and have new players playing it was obviously something that made me very happy. It was a rough game back in the day, with a relatively rough development, so I was anxious that new players would not enjoy it in that same way. That was a cause of concern for me when it was re-released but, you know, in the end, I’m just happy to see the reaction and happy to see people enjoying it."

Elden Ring will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022.

