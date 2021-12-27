Switch Sales Top 100 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Dec 12-18 - Sales

/ 598 Views

by, posted 34 minutes ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 1,314,674 units sold for the week ending December 19, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 100.72 million units lifetime.

The Nintendo Switch becomes the seventh video game platform to cross 100 million units sold. The other platforms are the PS2, DS, Game Boy, PS4, PS1, and Wii.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 541,390 units to bring its lifetime sales to 16.68 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 459,416 units to bring their lifetime sales to 11.00 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2014 are down by nearly 174,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are down by nearly 67,000 units. PS4 sold 715,000 units for the week ending December 20, 2014 and Xbox One sales were at 525,948 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 25,608 units, the Xbox One sold 12,062 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 303 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 205,762 units (-13.5%), while the PlayStation 5 is up 167,729 (44.9%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 140,998 units (44.3%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 150,477 (-85.5%), the Xbox One is down 95,130 units (-88.8%), and the 3DS is down 4,855 units (-94.4%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 67,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 133,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 81,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 1,314,674 ( 100,716,314 ) PlayStation 5 - 541,390 ( 16,675,800 ) Xbox Series X|S - 459,416 ( 11,000,918 ) PlayStation 4 - 25,608 ( 116,778,052 ) Xbox One - 12,062 ( 50,528,070 ) 3DS - 286 ( 75,943,137 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 604,230 Xbox Series X|S - 291,001 PlayStation 5 - 217,355 PlayStation 4 - 12,010 Xbox One - 9,764

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 386,611 PlayStation 5 - 264,268 Xbox Series X|S - 130,550 PlayStation 4 - 11,970 Xbox One - 2,094 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 276,759 PlayStation 5 - 36,649 Xbox Series X|S - 17,516 PlayStation 4 - 941 3DS - 286 (Japan only) Xbox One - 118

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 47,074 PlayStation 5 - 23,118 Xbox Series X|S - 20,349 PlayStation 4 - 502 Xbox One - 86

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles