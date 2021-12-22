Original Xbox Designer on Toxic Behavior: 'This Wasn't the Future for Xbox Live We Envisioned' - News

Original Xbox designer Seamus Blackley via Twitter has reacted to a video of streamer Grenade Queen being harassed in Halo Infinite. He condemns the toxicity and says players, developers, and console manufacturers need to come together to stop this problem.

Blackley does admit he knows this problem isn't anything new and seeing this video has motivated him more. He says it is possible to clean up the toxicity.

"This wasn’t the future for Xbox Live we envisioned," said Blackley. "As a community and with the help of Microsoft this needs to be highlighted and stopped. It will take teamwork between players, devs, and console manufacturers to change this and it’s time. It’s past time.

"I know this isn’t new. I know you’re angry because nothing has been done for a long time. You’re right. It only motivates me more. It’s possible to clean these environments up. Let’s do it."

