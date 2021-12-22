Original Xbox Designer on Toxic Behavior: 'This Wasn't the Future for Xbox Live We Envisioned' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 716 Views
Original Xbox designer Seamus Blackley via Twitter has reacted to a video of streamer Grenade Queen being harassed in Halo Infinite. He condemns the toxicity and says players, developers, and console manufacturers need to come together to stop this problem.
Blackley does admit he knows this problem isn't anything new and seeing this video has motivated him more. He says it is possible to clean up the toxicity.
"This wasn’t the future for Xbox Live we envisioned," said Blackley. "As a community and with the help of Microsoft this needs to be highlighted and stopped. It will take teamwork between players, devs, and console manufacturers to change this and it’s time. It’s past time.
"I know this isn’t new. I know you’re angry because nothing has been done for a long time. You’re right. It only motivates me more. It’s possible to clean these environments up. Let’s do it."
This would be more interesting if the guy said "Fuck yeah, we wanted to create a cesspool of toxicity. Looks like we succeeded."
Toxic behavior exists in every aspect of life. All gaming platforms, all competitive events, all sporting events from the beginning of time. It exists in the work place, at home, in schools, in politics, in movies, in music and literature. It exist in war, in governments, even in the church. It is a part of human nature and also exists in animal nature. It can't be stopped, ever. It sucks. This is a losing battle that can't be won. Stupid rules can be made to make us feel like we're bettering the world, but it is still an illusion, and the means to circumvent said rules will always be found.
Toxic behavior like this has existed on just about every online game and platform I have ever played, with the one exception being MMO's, where it often seems like female characters are treated better (I once did an experiment playing WoW and Runescape as a female character, I would get tons of friend request, free items, even a gang of dudes following me around protecting me against PvP attacks once).
But just about every online game I have played on Xbox Live and PSN has had toxic elements to the community. It's particularly bad on shooters like Halo and CoD in my experience, especially CoD. Not sure what can be done to improve it, bans could be made stricter, but I'm not sure how much it would cut down on the toxicity. Permabans would mostly eliminate it, but I doubt any company is willing to lose let's say 10% or more of their paying subscribers through permabans.
One thing I will note is that toxicity on Halo Infinite seems to be waaay down compared to past Halo games. I have something like 160 hours in Infinite already, 90+% of that in the multiplayer, and I have only heard people trash-talking on mics or seen people trash-talking on the text window in like 3% or less of the matches I have played. I have also yet to receive a single post-game trashtalk message through Xbox's messaging system, something that happens fairly often when I played Dead By Daylight on both PS4 and Xbox. Tea-bagging is still fairly common, as it has always been in Halo, but the Halo Infinite playerbase seems far less toxic than past Halo games or CoD and such.
Na, permaban isn't the option. A good week though while halo is still relatively new and they want to keep up the grind should be enough time for them to think about it.
I would say almost every game ever created for competitive will have trash talking on the chat, and actually women usually are threated better, it is only that trash talking and stuff will be said on things that the person saying thinks will bother the one reading so it is expected on what type of offense will be said against women, as we know what is expected to be said against male. And we all had to cope with it for like 4 decades without much issue, but now it prevents players from entering the game.
Even with chat off, I've been sent shitty messages after bad matches like "UR Trash". I'm a pretty decent FPS player, and I still get stuff like that. I'm a grown man, but what if I was a 10 year old kid playing my first ever online match? How would that make me feel?
In fairness, I've also received some "GG" messages after matches. Those happen more often than trash talk. But, not often enough to make it reasonable to put up with the bad ones.
We all passed through it when we were small kids, either in arcades, on friends house or playing online, nothing new. But now it started being something that needs to be fixed to be a welcoming environment to the people that didn't really help the industry grow from nothing.
Yea this stuff is normal. I remember I saw it reach a new peak when I was playing street fighter. I was being reported and all kinds of stuff and I never even talked to people.
Rule number one when dealing with a large group of humans. Expect the worst and don't be surprised when the group surpasses your expectations are surpassed and humanity reaches a new low
They should be banned to teach them to be better and to set an example.
It's good they apologised but still... Not good enough.