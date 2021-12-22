Age of Empires IV Design Director Leaves Relic Entertainment - News

Age of Empires IV design director Quinn Duffy via LinkedIn announced he has left developer Relic Entertainment after working at the studio for 24 years.

"I’m am very proud of the team's work on Age of Empires IV," said Duffy. "At Relic, I had a passion for both history and the RTS genre. That’s why I could not have been more excited to have helped build a new part of this beloved and iconic franchise."

Duffy first joined Relic Entertainment in January 1998 as a designer and worked his way up to design director in June 2010.

Age of Empires IV released for PC and PC Game Pass on October 28.

