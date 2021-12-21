Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster - FFVI Launches in February 2022 - News

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster - Final Fantasy VI will launch for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android in February 2022.

"In order to bring you the best experience possible, we're giving ourselves the necessary time to apply final polish while finishing development on the game," said Square Enix in a news post.

Pre-orders for the game will include the following:

Special Soundtracks

・Locke's Theme (Timelapse Remix) [NOW ADDED TO PRE-PURCHASE ITEMS]

[NOW ADDED TO PRE-PURCHASE ITEMS] ・The Decisive Battle (Timelapse Remix)

・Terra's Theme (Timelapse Remix)

・Searching for Friends (Timelapse Remix)

・Aria di Mezzo Carattere (Instrumental) [NOW ADDED TO PRE-PURCHASE ITEMS]

Special Wallpapers

・FF6: 2 types of wallpapers

・FF1-6: 2 types of pixel remastered series wallpapers [NOW ADDED TO PRE-PURCHASE ITEMS]

“Timelapse Remix” is a special soundtrack data that starts off with the original soundtrack version, but lets you also enjoy the reworked alternative soundtrack version as the soundtrack gradually transitions to the reworked alternative soundtrack version.



Each wallpaper is available with 5 different sizes: 3840 x 2160, 2560 x 1600, 1920 x 1080, 1280 x 1024, 1024 x 768.

