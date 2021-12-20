The Game Awards 2021 Sets New Record With 85 Million Livestreams - News

/ 201 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley via Twitter announced this year's show has set a new record with 85 million livestreams across more than 30 platforms. This is up from 83 million in 2020 and 45.2 million in 2019.

There was also a record number of tweets about the show with 1.6 million, as well as a record number of viewer votes with 23.2 million. The show also has the highest watch time to date on YouTube with 1.75 million hours.

We're thrilled to share that #TheGameAwards delivered a record 85 million livestreams in 2021.



Plus:

- Record number of Tweets about the show (1.6M)

- Record number of viewer votes (23.2M)

- Highest Watch Time to date on YouTube (1.75M hours) pic.twitter.com/MA2UsjYFM3 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 20, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles