Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition PC Owners Offered Free Rockstar Game - News

Rockstar Games is offering a free game for PC owners of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. The offer is available for those who purchase the remastered collection by January 5, 2022.

Available for free includes five games - Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition, Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition, Max Payne 3, LA Noire, and Bully: Scholarship Edition, as well as A Great White Shark Cash Card for Grand Theft Auto Online, or 55 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

