Rumor: Battlefield 2042 Originally Meant to Have 'Earthquakes, Fire Tornadoes, Tsunamis, and Volcanoes'

Battlefield 2042 has had a rocky launch with features missing that were in previous Battlefield titles and plenty of bugs. It now looks like new features that were originally planned for the multiplayer first-person shooter were also cut.

Journalist and insider Tom Henderson took to Twitter to reveal that a presentation for the game in Summer 2020 revealed the game was going to have earthquakes, volcano eruptions, tsunamis, and fire tornadoes. However, none of these made it into the final release.

"A summer 2020 presentation of Battlefield 2042 contained earthquakes, fire tornadoes, tsunamis, and volcano eruptions - But due to lack of time, they needed to just focus on the twister," said Henderson.

Henderson has also claimed that the post launch plans he originally revealed have all changed as the developer is focused on fixing on bugs and other issues with the game.

However, without any official work from EA or DICE this should be treated as a rumor until confirmed.

Battlefield 2042 is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Also, post-launch plans for the title are completely fucked. So everything I said about all the post-launch plans before the game was released... Just ignore it.



These past couple of months have been exhausting... And I'm not even a dev! pic.twitter.com/oPw8u0Hc6N — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 19, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

