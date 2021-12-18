Halo Infinite Debuts in 2nd on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

FIFA 22 has once again taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending December 12, 2021.

Halo Infinite debuted in second place.

Call of Duty: Vanguard drops from second to third place and NBA 2K22 dropped from third to fourth. Grand Theft Auto V is down one spot to fifth place, while F1 2021 re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

FIFA 22 Halo Infinite - NEW Call of Duty: Vanguard NBA 2K22 Grand Theft Auto V F1 2021 Red Dead Redemption 2 Far Cry 6 Battlefield 2042 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

