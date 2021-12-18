IGN CCO: 'People at Nintendo are Very Excited About 2022' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 859 Views
IGN chief content officer Peer Schneider in a new podcast posted on the IGN Games YouTube channel
"It does sound like Nintendo is going to have a pretty good year next year," Schneider said.
"So, I would not take the absence of big stuff [at The Game Awards] as a sign that maybe Breath of the Wild is delayed or that they don't have other stuff, because it sounds like... people at Nintendo are very excited about 2022."
Nintendo's 2022 lineup of games for the Switch include the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp, Splatoon 3, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.
Thanks, GamesRadar.
Nintendo doesn't like to show off too early in advance their year catalogue and from just what we know so far it will be it's biggest year. Finally we see them reach the full potential from having only 1 system to support now. And it will only look brighter now that they are investing a LOT in their teams.
If BOTW 2 comes out in 2022 that's all I would need...everything else is bonus. I do hope we see a new 3D Mario game revealed for either 2022 or at least shown releasing in 2023. Kirby and Bayonetta both interest me.
That is already a stacked 2022 for Nintendo! They probably have another trick or two up their sleeve
I hope for another Fire Emblem
I don't have a Switch. My last Nintendo home console was the GameCube (which I got inexpensively second-hand well after it was a current-gen console), and my last Nintendo handheld was the original DS "phat" (which I got be being an EB Games acting store manager at the time of the DS launch). So I'm far from a Nintendo super-fan.
BUT I am very interested in the new Advance Wars game. That might finally tempt me back in. I used to play a lot of Advance Wars, mostly played on a first-gen GBA, the kind you needed a "snake light" (or similar) to play on in the dark. :)
The Advance Wars game is actually a remake of the first 2 games! Which were by far the best and I’m really looking forward to playing them again
Yeah no doubt they're excited. It's gonna be a ridiculous year for software. BotW2, Splatoon 3, Kirby, Pokemon Legends, Bayonetta 3, apparently some sort of Metroid Prime remaster/remake, Advance Wars, Mario + Rabbids sequel. And that's just the stuff we already know about! Also a rumored DK game could hit. Also I figure eventually we gotta see a new 2D Mario so it's possible that shares the holiday lineup with BotW2, cuz 2023 seems a bit late to release Switch's 2D Mario game considering it's such a blockbuster seller and a major evergreen so you don't want to do that right near the end of the system's life. And then no doubt there will be at least a couple surprises. And that's just first party stuff.