IGN CCO: 'People at Nintendo are Very Excited About 2022'

IGN chief content officer Peer Schneider in a new podcast posted on the IGN Games YouTube channel

"It does sound like Nintendo is going to have a pretty good year next year," Schneider said.

"So, I would not take the absence of big stuff [at The Game Awards] as a sign that maybe Breath of the Wild is delayed or that they don't have other stuff, because it sounds like... people at Nintendo are very excited about 2022."

Nintendo's 2022 lineup of games for the Switch include the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp, Splatoon 3, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

