Hogwarts Legacy Dev 'Excited to Share More News and Updates' in 2022

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developers Avalanche Software and Portkey Games via Twitter said the teams are excited to share more on the game in 2022.

"Happy Holidays from the Avalanche team! We’re excited to share more news and updates on Hogwarts Legacy next year," reads the tweet from Warner Bros. Games Avalanche.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Happy Holidays from the Avalanche team! We’re excited to share more news and updates on Hogwarts Legacy next year. pic.twitter.com/f1rBcJf91O — WB Games Avalanche (@AvalancheWb) December 16, 2021

