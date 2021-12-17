Live-Action Halo TV Series is Not Part of 'Core Canon' - News

/ 135 Views

by, posted 54 minutes ago

The first official trailer for the upcoming live-action Halo TV series was released during The Game Awards 2021 last week. It stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, Jen Taylor as Cortana, and Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066.

The head of Halo transmedia and entertainment at 343 Industries Kiki Wolfkill in a video shared by Halopedia on Twitter said the Halo TV series is not part of the core canon and is instead referred to as "Halo Silver Timeline."

"We do have some context and perspective that is different from some of the stories that we've experienced and or read about in the games," Wolfkill said. "We’re referring to this as the Halo Silver Timeline, as a way of differentiating it from core canon.

"And both protecting core canon and protecting the television story. And by that I mean being able to give ourselves the chance to evolve both, and for both to be what they need to be for their mediums without colliding with each other."

The Halo TV series will premiere on Paramount+ in 2022.

The upcoming Halo TV show now has its own canon status! It falls under something called the "Halo Silver Timeline".



According to @k_wolfkill, this was done to help protect both the Core Canon and the TV show's story, letting each evolve to best suit the medium that they are on. pic.twitter.com/e3YAv5UDUm — Halopedia (@Halopedia) December 16, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles