Supermassive Games Hiring for an Unannounced Multiplayer Game

posted 2 hours ago

British developer Supermassive Games, best known for developing Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology, appears to be working on an unannounced multiplayer game.

The studio has a job opening for a Multiplayer Game Designer that mentions the person hired will "work on new, as yet unannounced project." The game itself will have "varied and compelling Multiplayer systems, from combat to progression systems."

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me is the next title in the The Dark Pictures Anthology series. It will also be the last game in the first season. The last entry The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 22.

