Chicory: A Colorful Tale Comes to Nintendo Switch - News

At Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase today, it was revealed that one of 2021’s best indie games, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Released on June 10th for PC, PS4, and PS5, the game has enjoyed a good amount of critical reception; Polygon has recently called it the second-best game to come out this year, and it was nominated for the Games for Impact category at The Game Awards.

The game features painting-themed puzzles not unlike The Legend of Zelda, an entirely blank world for the player to color in any way they’d like, a soundtrack from Celeste and Minecraft composer Lena Raine, and a cute yet real story about impostor syndrome and as Team Finji puts it, “trying to be somebody.”

This port provides a wide variety of control options for users. While it features standard controller support, it also features motion controls and brand-new touchscreen support in order to control your character’s paintbrush, central to the puzzles and world of Chicory. These new options are great ways to convert the use of a mouse to this console port. The game’s light co-op is also well-supported here, as the game supports tabletop mode for two-player action on the go. Chicory is available on the Nintendo eShop today for $19.99.

View the launch trailer below:

More details about the game can be found on the game’s eShop page or website.

