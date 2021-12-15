OMORI Arrives for Switch in Spring 2022 - News

Publisher Playism and developer OMOCAT announced OMORI will launch for the Nintendo Switch in spring 2022.

View the Nintendo Switch reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Travel back and forth between two strange and vibrant worlds, each one brimming with colorful friends and foes, to uncover a forgotten past. You’ll experience an unconventional story and turn-based battle system, supplemented by warm illustrations from renowned artist OMOCAT, who also produced, wrote, directed and coded much of the game.

