Switch Best-Selling Console in the UK in November, PS5 Outsells Xbox Series X|S - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in November 2021, according to GfK Entertainment. Sales were driven by a record breaking Black Friday due to the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle.

The PlayStation 5 the second best-selling console, followed by the Xbox Series X|S.

There were 422,138 game consoles sold in the UK during the month of November, which is the four week period ending November 28.

GSD data shows that just 4.6 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in November. This is up five percent when compared to November 2020.

Digital downloads accounted for just over two million of the games sold. This is a drop of 2.5 percent compared to the same month last year. 2.6 million physical games were sold, which is 12 percent higher than last year.

Call of Duty: Vanguard was the best-selling game in November, however, sales were below 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. 57 percent of the sales were on PlayStation consoles and 43 percent on Xbox consoles. 62 percent of the sales were digital. There was no PC sales available.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond debuted in fourth place, while Pokémon Shining Pearl debuted in seventh place. If you combined the sales of the two games it would have been the third best-selling game in November.

Battlefield 2042 debuted in third place with sales well below 2018's Battlefield 5.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition debuted in eighth with 100 percent of the sales being digital. 59 percent of the sales were on PlayStation consoles, 28 percent on Xbox consoles, and 13 percent on the Nintendo Switch.

Here are the software charts:

Position Title 1 Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision Blizzard) 2 FIFA 22 (EA) 3 Battlefield 2042 (EA) 4 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (Nintendo)* 5 Football Manager 2022 (Sega) 6 Forza Horizon 5 (Microsoft) 7 Pokémon Shining Pearl (Nintendo)* 8 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition (Rockstar) 9 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 10 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Square Enix) 11 Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft) 12 Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft) 13 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 14 Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) 15 Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo)* 16 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)* 17 Riders Republic (Ubisoft) 18 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Nintendo/Mojang)* 19 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 20 LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Warner Bros)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

