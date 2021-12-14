Unpacking Sales Top 100,000 Units in 10 Days - Sales

Publisher Humble Games and developer Witch Beam announced the zen puzzle game, Unpacking, has sold over 100,000 units in its first 10 days available across all platforms.

Unpacking released on November 2, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble Store.

"I hate moving house, it’s nearly all stress, from the inevitable breakages, to putting your back out trying to jam a washing machine in a space that’s a millimetre too small," said Christian Evans in the VGChartz review of the game. "Fortunately, Unpacking does away with all these stressful elements; no heavy lifting or breaking things, and no rubbish to clear away. Everything unpacked just needs a place to go."

In the first 10 days, we sold over 100k units of Unpacking across all platforms!



Thank you for joining us on this journey. We love and appreciate your support throughout it all! pic.twitter.com/kzbyZZg7do — Unpacking 📦 Out NOW! (@UnpackingALife) December 14, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Unpacking is a game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home. Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, you are invited to create a satisfying living space while learning clues about the life you’re unpacking. Over the course of eight house moves, you are given a chance to experience a sense of intimacy with a character you never see and a story you’re never told.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

