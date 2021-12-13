Ubisoft Chief Studios Operating Officer is Leaving the Company - News

/ 227 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Ubisoft announced Virginie Haas is leaving the company "to pursue other activities."

Haas spent 16 months as the chief studios operating officer at the company and has been a board member since September 2017. Her Linkedin profile says she has been "in charge of Gaming production globally."

"Today, Ubisoft announced the departure of Virginie Haas, who served as Chief Studios Operating Officer of the group for the past 16 months following 3 years as an independent director on its Board of Directors," Ubisoft said in a press release. "She is leaving Ubisoft to pursue other activities.

"Ubisoft thanks Virginie for her contribution and wishes her every success in the future.

"The company is well on its way to appointing her successor. In the interim, the senior team she was in charge of will ensure the continuity and seamless execution of the current projects."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles