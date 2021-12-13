Phantom Breaker: Omnia Arrives March 15, 2022 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Rocket Panda Games and developers MAGES. and GameLoop announced Phantom Breaker: Omnia will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 15, 2022 for $39.99.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Phantom Breaker Omnia is a massive update to Phantom Breaker: Extra, a 2D anime fighting game released only in Japan in 2011. For the first time in the series’ history, this chapter will be available to western audiences including new characters, full HD graphics, and much more!

Phantom Breaker: Omnia will be the first fighting game title in the franchise to see a western release after the successful 2013 launch of the 2D side-scrolling beat ’em up spin-off Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds, which sold over 400,000 copies.

Story

A mysterious man, known only as “Phantom” appeared in Tokyo—the capital city of Japan—and manipulated vulnerable adolescents into fighting each other, bestowing upon them mystical weapons of great strength known as “Fu-mension Artifacts.” In exchange, he promised to grant their wish if they survive.

Unbeknownst to the combatants, the fierce clashes between Fu-mension Artifacts caused distortions in space-time, which compromised the boundaries between parallel universes. The collapse of these parallel universes would ultimately break the seal, unleashing Phantom’s destructive powers.

Key Features:

20 Character Roster – Includes all the characters and guest characters from Phantom Breaker: Extra like Kurisu Makise from Steins;Gate and two brand new characters created specifically for Phantom Breaker: Omnia.

– Includes all the characters and guest characters from Phantom Breaker: Extra like Kurisu Makise from Steins;Gate and two brand new characters created specifically for Phantom Breaker: Omnia. Choose from Three Different Fighting Styles: Quick, Hard, and Omnia – The three different styles in the game can drastically change your characters’ speed, power, and mechanics.

– The three different styles in the game can drastically change your characters’ speed, power, and mechanics. Retuned and Rebalanced – The ability to pull off amazing combos and special attacks has never been easier as Phantom Breaker: Omnia‘s fighting system has been overhauled and rebalanced.

– The ability to pull off amazing combos and special attacks has never been easier as Phantom Breaker: Omnia‘s fighting system has been overhauled and rebalanced. Dual Language Audio and More – A Phantom Breaker series first, all the characters will have English voice acting. The game’s text will be also translated into English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Simplified and Traditional Chinese.

– A Phantom Breaker series first, all the characters will have English voice acting. The game’s text will be also translated into English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Simplified and Traditional Chinese. Modern, Remixed Soundtrack – The background music for each character has been redone and remixed with the option to play the original background music.

– The background music for each character has been redone and remixed with the option to play the original background music. The Complete Experience – Players can immerse themselves with the stories from both the original Phantom Breaker and Phantom Breaker: Extra.

