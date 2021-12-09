Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update Reduces Install Size - News

Ubisoft announced Title Update 1.4.1 for Assassin's Creed Valhalla will reduce the install size of the game on all platforms. The update will require players to re-download the entire game as part of the restructuring.

The Title Update has consolidated the game files, which will also help improve load times, improve world data streaming, and overall runtime performance.

The Xbox Series X|S consoles will see the greatest reduction in install size. The size of the game has been reduced by 44 GB to 72 GB. On the Xbox One, the size has shrunk by 30 GB to 63 GB. On the PS5, the size has been reduced by 13 GB to 77 GB, while on PS4 it has shrunk by 30 GB to 75 GB. On PC, the game install size has decreased by 34 GB to 77 GB. The exact size of the game will vary depending on the language pack installed.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

