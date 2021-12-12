Halo Infinite Campaign Tops the Steam Charts - Sales

The campaign for Halo Infinite jumped up from eighth to first place in its launch week on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 49, 2021, which ended December 12, 2021.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe + Bungie 30th Anniversary Bundle jumped up to second place after being in seventh the previous week. The game does not launch until February 22, 2022. Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack re-entered the top 10 in third place.

ICARUS dropped from first to fourth place. Valve Index VR Kit fell down to fifth, while Cyberpunk 2077 is down to sixth place. Farming Simulator 22 dropped from third to seventh place, while FIFA 22 returned to the top 10 in eighth place.

Halo Infinite Campaign Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe + Bungie 30th Anniversary Bundle Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack ICARUS Valve Index VR Kit Cyberpunk 2077 Farming Simulator 22 FIFA 22 Thunder Tier One GTFO

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware.

