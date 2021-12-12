Ubisoft Files Trademark for Splinter Cell - News

The once popular stealth shooter series, Splinter Cell, has not seen a new entry in over eight years with the release of Splinter Cell: Blacklist in August 2013.

Fans have been asking Ubisoft for a new game in the series, however, we have yet to hear anything official. There was a report in October of this year that a new entry in the franchise has been greenlit by Ubisoft.

Ubisoft has now filed a trademark on December 6 for Splinter Cell. This doesn't guarantee a new entry is in development as it could be Ubisoft renewing its trademark.

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell is a series of stealth shooters with the original releasing in 2002 for the original Xbox, followed by a release on the PlayStation 2, GameCube, PC, and more in 2003.

