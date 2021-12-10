Dakar Desert Rally Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 88 Views

by, posted 27 minutes ago

Publisher and developer Saber Interactive have announced Dakar Desert Rally for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Dakar Desert Rally is the biggest and most epic off-road rally racing adventure ever developed. Dakar Desert Rally captures the genuine speed and excitement of Amaury Sport Organisation’s largest rally race on the planet, featuring a wide variety of licensed vehicles from the world’s top makers, including motorcycles, cars, trucks, quads and SSVs. The game offers unique challenges for off-road simulation diehards and casual racing fans alike. Compete in fierce online multiplayer races or navigate the vast wilds in single-player offline.

Key Features:

Authentic Dakar Rally Experience – Over 30 stages of full rally racing from the official 2020 and 2021 Dakar Rally races with officially licensed vehicles, teams and pilots across multiplayer and single-player modes. All across an immense open world that doesn’t limit you to tracks and roads. The game also supports a wide array of steering wheels for the ultimate driving experience.

– Over 30 stages of full rally racing from the official 2020 and 2021 Dakar Rally races with officially licensed vehicles, teams and pilots across multiplayer and single-player modes. All across an immense open world that doesn’t limit you to tracks and roads. The game also supports a wide array of steering wheels for the ultimate driving experience. Seasons and Dynamic Weather – Featuring all four seasons and a full day-night cycle. Whether facing billowing sandstorms, blazing desert sunlight, grueling rain and snow, or deep mud, you’ll need to overcome the elements and your competition to win.

– Featuring all four seasons and a full day-night cycle. Whether facing billowing sandstorms, blazing desert sunlight, grueling rain and snow, or deep mud, you’ll need to overcome the elements and your competition to win. Rescue and Repair – In true Dakar fashion, you can tow and rescue a competitor out of a jam for extra repair points. Who knows—you might need the favor returned down the road.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles