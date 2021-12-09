Creator of the NES and SNES Masayuki Uemura Has Died - News

Masayuke Uemura, the designer of the NES and SNES, has died at the age of 78.

He joined Nintendo in 1972 and started by helping develop physical light gun games. When the Nintendo was divided into different esearch and development divisions, Uemura was the leader of R&D2. This division was responsible for creating Nintendo's hardware.

"The number of workers [Yokoi] had was increasing. Meanwhile, I had the R&D2 department, whose numbers were decreasing, so I had time on my hands and was going home fairly early," said Uemura in an Iwata Asks interview in 2010 and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle.

"There really wasn’t anything to do! I even wondered if Yamauchi-san had called me out of consideration for that. He said the next thing would be video games for play on home television sets and asked if my department would develop them.

"But such games had been around for a while. I understood that it would be an extension of those, but Yamauchi-san made various stipulations.

"He said the games wouldn’t be built-in, but rather we would adopt the cartridge system, which was just then becoming mainstream. What’s more, he told me to make a machine that wouldn’t have any competitors for three years."

Uemura and R&D2 after two years of work had created Nintendo's 8-bit console that could play cartridges. The console would be called the Family Computer, or Famicom. It launched with Donkey Kong, Donkey Kong Jr and Popeye in Japan.

The Famicom, also known as The Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in the west would go on to sell nearly 62 million units worldwide.

R&D2 would later work on creating Nintendo's next system, the 16-bit Super Famicom or SNES in the west. It would go on to sell 49.10 million units worldwide.

Uemura retired from Nintendo in 2004.

