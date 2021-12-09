Halo Infinite Had Two-Thirds of Content Cut in 2019 - News

Six years after the release of the last mainline Halo game, publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer 343 Industries yesterday launched the campaign for Halo Infinite.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier in a report revealed Halo Infinite in 2019 was in development hell and the studio decided to cut two-thirds of the content. The open-world was originally going to to be much larger, described as a Zelda-like experience.

"Halo Infinite’s creative direction was also in flux until unusually late in its development," reads the report. "Several developers described 343 as a company split into fiefdoms, with every team jockeying for resources and making conflicting decisions. One developer describes the process as 'four to five games being developed simultaneously.'

"By the summer of 2019, Halo Infinite was in crisis mode. The studio decided to cut almost two-thirds of the entire planned game, leaving managers to instruct some designers to come to the office and do nothing while the studio figured out the next move. Eventually the game’s open world was cut back from a vast, Zelda-like experience into something far smaller."

Halo Infinite is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

