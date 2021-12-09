Masahiro Sakurai: New Super Smash Bros. Game 'Would Have to Shrink the Roster' - News

/ 81 Views

by, posted 10 minutes ago

Super Smash Bros. series creator and director Masahiro Sakurai in an interview with The Verge was asked what it would take to convince him to come back and create another entry in the series.

Sakurai believes the team has reached the limit when it comes to the amount of fighters and content. A new entry would likely have to shrink the number of fighters.

"I think we’ve reached the limit, at least in terms of volume of content and fighters. Basically, if I were to have the opportunity to work on another Super Smash Bros. game, that means we would have to shrink the roster, but we need to think about whether fans would be pleased about that.

"Also, I’ve been doing too much of the work myself, so I’d need to resolve that, too. The current Super Smash Bros. has too much of my personality poured into it. In order for a long-time series to continue thriving today, we need to think about eliminating the series’ dependence on just one person’s vision.

"Of course, this is the way it is now because we weren’t successful in splitting the vision between multiple people before. This would be a challenge for the future and something that needs to be discussed with Nintendo, if there were to be a next installment in the Super Smash Bros. series."

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles