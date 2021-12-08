Phil Spencer Says Xbox Live and Kinect are Some of Xbox's Biggest Contributions to the Industry - News

/ 419 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview in the latest issue of Edge magazine (and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle) was asked what he thought were the biggest contributions Xbox had brought to the video game industry.

Spencer said creating Xbox Live on the original Xbox and making it standard on Xbox 360 was one of the best examples. He also cited Kinect as another contribution. However, he knows motion controls aren't for everyone.

"Was motion control the way everybody should play every game? I’d say the answer to that is no, in my view," Spencer did admit.

"Prior to that, it’s not like everything was M-rated games, but when we started doing things like Kinect Sports and things from other developers – [like Double Fine‘s] Happy Action Theatre and the dance games –that really opened our eyes to the breadth of what the Xbox could be."

Spencer did say Kinect was a stepping stone for making Xbox more accessible for those with disabilities.

"I look at the accessibility work that we’ve done – whether it’s the Adaptive Controller or software work that we’ve done – and I think you can draw direct lines back to Kinect," said Spencer. "Not specifically the device itself, but just about what a gaming platform can mean to more people. And that’s a journey we’re still on."

Kinect launched for the Xbox 360 in November 2010, with an improved version of Kinect released alongside the Xbox One in November 2013.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles