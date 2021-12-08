Phil Spencer Says Xbox Live and Kinect are Some of Xbox's Biggest Contributions to the Industry - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 419 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview in the latest issue of Edge magazine (and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle) was asked what he thought were the biggest contributions Xbox had brought to the video game industry.
Spencer said creating Xbox Live on the original Xbox and making it standard on Xbox 360 was one of the best examples. He also cited Kinect as another contribution. However, he knows motion controls aren't for everyone.
"Was motion control the way everybody should play every game? I’d say the answer to that is no, in my view," Spencer did admit.
"Prior to that, it’s not like everything was M-rated games, but when we started doing things like Kinect Sports and things from other developers – [like Double Fine‘s] Happy Action Theatre and the dance games –that really opened our eyes to the breadth of what the Xbox could be."
Spencer did say Kinect was a stepping stone for making Xbox more accessible for those with disabilities.
"I look at the accessibility work that we’ve done – whether it’s the Adaptive Controller or software work that we’ve done – and I think you can draw direct lines back to Kinect," said Spencer. "Not specifically the device itself, but just about what a gaming platform can mean to more people. And that’s a journey we’re still on."
Kinect launched for the Xbox 360 in November 2010, with an improved version of Kinect released alongside the Xbox One in November 2013.
Xbox Live is a great example of how to do things. Kinect is a great example of how not to do things. I guess that still count as a contribution.
Xbox Live is a no brainer. For Kinect, we probably do not see it (at least I do not ;)) but I think it contributed to other areas than gaming.
I don't see it either. Especially since Kinect is dead. I would have put bringing the FPS genre to consoles with Halo's success and the dual stick controls.
Not sure how Xbox live is a no brainer. PC players were online and playing MP games long before Xbox live. Hell I was playing games online on dreamcast before xbox live. The only thing it contributed is normalizing paying to play games online which I never hadhave to do on PC.
It's moreso halo 2 than xbox live itslef as it popularised and became the standard for the modern multiplayer formats with matchmaking.
It does not matter that you could do that on PC.
Yes it is a no brainer that Xbox Live was the trigger for the console space. Honestly if you want to argue about that; I'm not going to waste my time lol
Dreamcast and PS2 were already doing online games before that.
Okay buddy. Sure, everybody based their MP/network after Dreamcast and PS2.; sure... w/e; as I said, not wasting time with you. Clearly, you have an agenda if you compare the Gamer Network of Dreamcast/PS2 to the complete different level of Xbox Live when it came out and after.
Edit: looked at your post history; checks out from where this is coming :)
The world says Phil Spencer is the biggest joke of the industry.
Not really. He's turned the Xbox brand completely around. The stuff he says from time to time though lol
Xbox Live, definitely. Game Pass, yes. Kinect, it had a time and a place. I wouldn't deny how huge it was at the end of 360's cycle. I'm sure that it does deserve some respect as far as augmented reality goes.
Kinect was huge on X360 add on, Disaster on X1 as the forced it upon us. Wonder what the sales could have been if an option from the start or after launch?
Reading the article it seems like his point about the Kinect was more that it had a huge influence on Xbox more than the games industry as a whole.
That being said, Xbox Live and the inclusion of an Ethernet port on the original Xbox was one of the single most consequential decisions in the history of gaming consoles. It’s one of those things where in hindsight we all assume online gaming as obvious but at the time it was not.
Dreamcast had online gaming before it. Consoles were headed in that direction from that point on. PSO was amazing on Dreamcast.
Seganet go all the gay to even Genesis. PS2 had the modem and MMORPG. PC already had online gaming since the dawn of internet as well.
Lol wow I completely forgot about Seganet thanks for that. Had no idea PS2 had a modem though. I knew about PC as that is where I started my online gaming.
This is true, but there were also cars before the Model T. The other console manufacturers treated online play as a little side diversion, Microsoft made it the focal point of the console for both the Xbox and Xbox 360.