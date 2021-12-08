Astroneer Launches January 13, 2022 for Switch - News

by, posted 33 minutes ago

Developer System Era Softworks announced Astroneer will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 13, 2022. The Xenobiology update will release on the same day for all consoles the game is available for.

View the Nintendo Switch release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the Switch version:

The Switch version of Astroneer is the complete experience, including the brand-new “Xenobiology” update that will introduce mysterious creatures and new adventures. Embark on a narrative focused mission all over the solar system to discover the secrets behind these curious cephalopods. The game has been thoroughly reworked to ensure a great performing experience on Switch, with support for pro controllers and local Switch to Switch play.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

