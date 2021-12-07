Standalone Versions of Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy Delisted Ahead of Release of PS5 Collection - News

PlayStation has now delisted the PlayStation 4 versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy from the PlayStation Store.

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog this week announced Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will launch for the PlayStation 5 on January 28, 2022 for $49.99 / €49.99, and later for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2022.

Those that own Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, or Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle will be able to upgrade to the PS5 collection for $10 / €10 when it launches next month. PlayStation Plus members who claimed Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End via their PlayStation Plus subscription are not eligible for the upgrade.

Owners of the PS4 disc versions who upgrade will need to insert them into the PS5 every time they want to download or play the PS5 versions. PS4 disc owners who own the PS5 Digital Edition will not be able to get the PS5 version for the discounted price.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection does not include the multiplayer mode included in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

