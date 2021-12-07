Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered No Way Home Suits Exclusive to PS5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 231 Views
Insomniac Games announced two new suits are coming to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on December 10 that are inspired by the upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The two new suits will be exclusive on the PlayStation 5 as part of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.
Two new suits inspired by #SpiderManNoWayHome—exclusively in movie theaters Dec. 17th—are coming Dec. 10th to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, only available on PlayStation 5 as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition!— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 6, 2021
The two DLC suits not coming to the PS4 version of the game has led to backlash of players for the game. Insomniac Games has responded to one of complaints explaining their decision.
"Since it’s 2018 release, we’ve updated Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) 19 times, adding more suits and features than originally planned. Each patch has been more technically complex, especially with maintaining PS4 HDD streaming performance.
"To ensure fans continue enjoying Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) at its optimal performance, we’ve made the difficult decision to release these new suits for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PS5) where our PS5 engine allows us to update the game without jeopardizing player experience."
