Call of Duty: Warzone Trailer Showcases Pacific Caldera Map

by, posted 40 minutes ago

Activision has released the launch trailer for the new Pacific Caldera map for the battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone. The Caldera map and Season 1 of Call of Duty: Vanguard will start this Thursday, December 9.

View the Pacific launch trailer below:

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard are both available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

