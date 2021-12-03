The Game Awards 2021 Not Taking Sides on Activision Controversies - News

The Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley in an interview with The Washington Post said he is working on how to "navigate" the controversies going on at Activision Blizzard at next week's awards show.

"We want to support employees and developers," said Keighley.

He did add his support for the people coming forward with their stories of harassment at Activision Blizzard. However, he does not want to diminish the opportunity for developers to showcase their games.

"We have to think very carefully about how to proceed here," he added. He did say Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 would be at The Game Awards 2021.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly knew for years about the sexual misconduct allegations at the gaming giant.

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan in an email to PlayStation employees said he was "disheartened and frankly stunned to read," while the head of Xbox

Phil Spencer also in an email to Xbox employees said Xbox is "evaluating all aspects of our relationship" with Activision Blizzard. He and the gaming leadership team are "disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions" at the publisher.

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser said he found the "accounts distressing and disturbing, They run counter to my values as well as Nintendo’s beliefs, values and policies."

