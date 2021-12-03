Syberia: The World Before Delayed to Q1 2022 - News

/ 215 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microids has delayed Syberia: The World Before for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG from December 10 to Q1 2022.

"Initially scheduled for December 10, 2021 on PC, we’ve made a decision to push back the launch to Q1 2022. We soon will release more information about the exact release date," said Microids.

"We are committed to releasing the best possible game offering an immersive adventure which will transport you and remain faithful to the universe of Benoit Sokal. It currently seems necessary to give ourselves a little more time to finalize the development in the best conditions.

"We are already very confident and eager to share with you the new adventures of Kate Walker. We are convinced that players will be enthusiastic about the next episode of the series.

"Without a doubt, Syberia: The World Before will be one of the major episodes of the Syberia series."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles