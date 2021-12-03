Chorus Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia - News

/ 336 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Deep Silver Fishlabs has released Chorus for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Take control of Nara, once the Circle’s deadliest warrior, now their most wanted fugitive, on a quest to destroy the dark cult that created her. Unlock devastating weapons and mind-bending abilities in a true evolution of the space-combat shooter. Along with Forsaken, her sentient starfighter, explore ancient temples, engage in exhilarating zero-g combat, and venture beyond our waking reality.

A Journey of Redemption

Lead Nara, an ace pilot facing her haunted past, and Forsaken, her sentient ship. Their quest for redemption will take them across the galaxy and beyond the boundaries of reality, as they fight to unite resistance forces against the Circle and their leader, the Great Prophet, at all costs.

Venture Beyond the Void

Enter a dark new universe, teeming with mystery and rife with conflict. Explore epic locations such as sprawling space stations and strange planes of existence beyond our own. Engage in exhilarating zero-g dogfights from epic cosmic vistas to tight crystalline corridors. Chorus balances the scale and spectacle of space exploration with frenetic, fast-paced action.

One Pilot, One Ship, One Living Weapon

Attain powerful and distinct weapons and combat upgrades. Master your ship’s unique drift mechanic and deadly mind-bending abilities, including extra-sensory perception, teleportation and telekinesis, to overcome massive hordes of enemies and take down titanic battleships. Chain your powers together to become the ultimate living weapon.

Key Features:

A compelling single-player experience.

Play as dual protagonists Nara and her sentient AI companion and starfighter, Forsaken, on a personal journey of redemption.

Experience fast-paced, frenetic action that evolves the spirit of classic space shooters.

Fight to unite resistance forces against the Circle and their ominous leader, the Great Prophet.

Face down hordes of enemy starfighters, titanic battleships and unknown Void entities.

Reclaim, upgrade and wield devastating weapons and abilities in zero-g dogfights.

Explore a dark new sci-fi universe, teeming with mystery and conflict.

Enjoy gorgeous next gen sci-fi visuals in 4K, from cosmic vistas to sprawling space stations.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles