Nintendo Russia to Reduce Price of Nintendo eShop Games and Extend Warranties - News

/ 186 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo of Russia announced it will be dropping the price of Nintendo games on the Nintendo eShop on December 6 at midnight.

"Please note that prices for Nintendo games on Nintendo eShop will be reduced at midnight on 6 December 2021," reads an update from the Nintendo eShop team. "We constantly monitor the dynamics of prices, and this change in prices for the Russian market reflects the current state of affairs in the market."

Nintendo in an interview with Russian site GameMag also discussed plans to extend the warranties on its products. Nintendo of Russia had offered a one year warranty on Nintendo Switch consoles, which has now been extended to two years. This will also apply to physical games, standalone controllers, amiibo figures, and amiibo cards.

Thanks, NintendoLife.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles